Ankr 1-Day Volume Reaches $36.33 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, Ankr has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $475.89 million and approximately $36.33 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04557028 USD and is up 6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 285 active market(s) with $25,856,612.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

