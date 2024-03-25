Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 340 ($4.33) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.
In other Anpario news, insider Tim Pollock bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 235 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £9,400 ($11,966.90). Insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
