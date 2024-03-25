Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $328.69. 235,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.68. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $284.85 and a 52-week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

