Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 884,485 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,106 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $143,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,388,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,722 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,121,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696,257. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.06 and its 200-day moving average is $160.74. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

