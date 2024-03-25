Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Gap Down to $6.75

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $6.52. Applied Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 111,963 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of ($0.67) million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $597,233.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,031,537 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,984.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $154,838.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,389.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $597,233.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,031,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,984.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 458,104 shares of company stock worth $2,469,181. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 66.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,946,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,248 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $7,242,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,919,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 343.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,007,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,990 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $8,466,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

