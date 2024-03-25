Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 107 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $115.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,327. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.41. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.47 and a 52-week high of $117.41.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHM. Raymond James raised their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Get Our Latest Report on PulteGroup

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.