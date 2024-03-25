Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,444 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,841.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 78,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,060 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 25,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $948,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.24. 9,901,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,905,677. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $727.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.