Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 52,254 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.57. 2,671,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

