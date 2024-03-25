Aprio Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Intel by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,712,641 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $287,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,207 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Intel by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,504,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,284 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $251,250,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 47,107,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,233,660. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $176.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HSBC decreased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

