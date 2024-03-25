Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,324,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,888 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned 2.37% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $33,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,085,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,028 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,860,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,476,000 after buying an additional 1,707,759 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,915,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,182,000 after purchasing an additional 754,781 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,120,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,399,000 after purchasing an additional 495,011 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,165,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DIHP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.76. 348,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.