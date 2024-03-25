Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $16.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

VHT stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,282. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.18. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

