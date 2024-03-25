Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $978,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after buying an additional 2,747,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,656,000 after acquiring an additional 96,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,493,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $103.43. 493,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

