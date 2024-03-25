Aprio Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,560 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.51. 23,975,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,812,164. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $108.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.43.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.