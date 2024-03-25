Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,423 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

SUSA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.34. 73,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,763. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.75. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $84.30 and a one year high of $109.43.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

