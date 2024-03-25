Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,836 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VWO remained flat at $41.61 during trading on Monday. 8,294,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,206,981. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

