Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $257.97. 2,711,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,199. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $196.14 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

