Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,232 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 34,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $444.76. 27,735,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,378,051. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $431.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.33. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $304.77 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.