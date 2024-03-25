Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 392 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,513 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.64. 16,079,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,395,801. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.