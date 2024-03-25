Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Given New GBX 470 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 565 ($7.19) to GBX 470 ($5.98) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aptitude Software Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of LON APTD opened at GBX 290.62 ($3.70) on Thursday. Aptitude Software Group has a 12 month low of GBX 224.50 ($2.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 380 ($4.84). The company has a market cap of £166.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,250.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 310.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 281.75.

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

Aptitude Software Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes, as well as aptitude insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.