ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.13

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.13 and last traded at C$23.77, with a volume of 653034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARX. Stifel Nicolaus raised ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$24.25 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price target on ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.02.

ARC Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.47.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.1692732 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.05%.

Insider Activity at ARC Resources

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

