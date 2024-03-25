Ardor Market Cap Hits $125.63 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last week, Ardor has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $125.63 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00081729 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00023777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00017323 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001369 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

