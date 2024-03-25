Ardor Trading 24.1% Higher Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $135.61 million and $18.20 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00083449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00027133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001422 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.