Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.
Arena REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.76.
About Arena REIT
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arena REIT
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 4 Overbought Household Names, Time for a Pullback?
Receive News & Ratings for Arena REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.