Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.00

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 280760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.65 million. Analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 754,175 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after buying an additional 686,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,010,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 592,071 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 521,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

See Also

