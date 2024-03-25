Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 3,513 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.29. 613,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,655. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of -45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.16.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -226.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

