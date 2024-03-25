Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $38.87 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.8% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $523.15. 2,668,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,806,458. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $395.40 and a 52 week high of $526.66.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

