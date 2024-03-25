Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $177.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

