Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,866. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.09. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

