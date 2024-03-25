Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of VXUS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,866. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.09. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.