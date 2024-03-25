Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,306 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.42. 6,792,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,477,858. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.05.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

