Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Raises Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF remained flat at $141.16 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,890. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $143.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

