Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.3% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.19.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,571. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

