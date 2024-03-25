Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 4.5% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $46,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after acquiring an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $398,176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,071 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VHT traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,241. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.