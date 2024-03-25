Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 687 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,237 shares. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.06. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

