Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.79. 167,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,781. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $129.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

