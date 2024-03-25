ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Trading Down 2.8%

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $17.76. 15,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 218,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get ArriVent BioPharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma Price Performance

Insider Transactions at ArriVent BioPharma

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47.

In other ArriVent BioPharma news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen bought 555,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,724,096. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ArriVent BioPharma news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 444,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,513,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,245,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen bought 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at $80,724,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.