Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 1,116,284 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 287.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,116,284 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $75,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,250,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 41,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.03. 34,062,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,986,348. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $177.70 billion, a PE ratio of 107.54, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

