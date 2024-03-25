Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 95,481 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,481 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $43,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 10,057.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.97. 282,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average is $102.18. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $121.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $745,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

