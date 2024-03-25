Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 153,669 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 153,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $206.05. 925,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.36 and a 200-day moving average of $166.04. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $207.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

