Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $30.86 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 564,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,194 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Dynatrace worth $30,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after buying an additional 2,068,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,604 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,213,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,099,000 after purchasing an additional 555,739 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,772,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,136,000 after purchasing an additional 229,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,285,187 shares of company stock worth $751,264,421 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.15. 1,195,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647,001. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.02. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

