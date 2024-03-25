Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.33% of Churchill Downs worth $33,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

Churchill Downs stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.49. 135,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,844. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $106.45 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

