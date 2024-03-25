Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,569 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $53,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCO traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $386.83. 343,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,543. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $290.98 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $386.51 and its 200-day moving average is $361.96.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.42.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

