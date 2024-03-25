Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 128,411 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,411 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.20% of Ryanair worth $59,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,256,000 after acquiring an additional 715,572 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 958,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,196,000 after acquiring an additional 647,093 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in Ryanair by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 561,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,843,000 after acquiring an additional 443,458 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ryanair by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 439,740 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ryanair by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,183,000 after acquiring an additional 394,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of RYAAY stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $145.49. 255,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $87.18 and a 12 month high of $146.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.97 and a 200 day moving average of $119.36.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

