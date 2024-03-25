Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,683,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $406.10. 977,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,665. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $416.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $386.76 and a 200-day moving average of $355.97. The stock has a market cap of $131.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

