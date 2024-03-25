Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,598,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 446,848 shares during the quarter. PG&E makes up approximately 2.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $137,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 44.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 86.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 190.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 120,468 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.72.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.45. 5,985,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,717,805. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.