Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,916,811 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 231,049 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $78,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after purchasing an additional 826,668 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,666,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $84,945,000 after buying an additional 3,057,798 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,378,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,632,000 after buying an additional 175,038 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,049,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,816,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,806,000 after buying an additional 723,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.03. 11,357,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,716,490. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.