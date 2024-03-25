Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,665 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.26% of Pool worth $39,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Pool by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,301,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after acquiring an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of POOL traded down $8.57 on Monday, reaching $407.81. The stock had a trading volume of 177,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.14. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $422.73.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

