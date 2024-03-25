Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 32,747 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,747 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials accounts for approximately 2.5% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 2.47% of Eagle Materials worth $174,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 95,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $267.65. 107,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,672. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.77. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.17 and a 12 month high of $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

EXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.50.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total value of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,362.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

