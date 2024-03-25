Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.06% of AutoZone worth $25,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in AutoZone by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,097 shares of company stock worth $59,636,500. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,044.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

AutoZone Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $40.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,198.79. 62,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,468. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,879.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,687.57. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $24.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.