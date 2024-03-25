Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance
Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.73 million for the quarter.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.
