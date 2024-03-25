ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Increased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $978.93. 860,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,282. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $908.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $745.43. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34. The company has a market cap of $386.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

